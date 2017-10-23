Swire Pacific Ltd (0087.HK)
Thu, Aug 17 2017
BRIEF-Swire Pacific posts HY net profit of HK$12.14 bln
* Interim dividend declared of HK$1.00 per 'A' share and HK$0.20 per 'B' share
Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific: SCMP
HONG KONG Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific -SCMP
HONG KONG, July 31 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
Choosing China: Cathay owner Swire backs its bet, 20 years on
HONG KONG, June 30 In the run up to Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997, Britain's venerable trading houses in the city faced a choice: back Beijing, or back away. Swire, which started trading tea and silk in Shanghai more than 150 years ago, chose China.
BRIEF-Swire Pacific appoints David Peter Cogman as executive director
* Announces that David Peter Cogman has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Affirms Swire Pacific at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Swire Pacific Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire Pacific's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects the mixed performance of its subsidiaries, including the stable rental income of S