Fitch Places LVGEM's 'B+' Ratings on Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited's 'B+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding USD225 million 8.5% senior notes due 2020, including that of the bond re-tap announced today, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The RWN reflects our expectation t

China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 billion HONG KONG LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln HONG KONG, Oct 12 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

Fitch Rates LVGEM's USD Notes Final 'B+' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited's (B+/Stable) USD225 million 8.5% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes were issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemstones International Limited, and are guaranteed by LVGEM. The notes are rated at the same level as LVGEM's senior unsecured rating because t

BRIEF-LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment enters purchase agreement in relation to notes issue Aug 9 Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd:

Fitch Assigns LVGEM First-Time 'B+' Rating, Rates USD Notes (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/901291 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (LVGEM) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned LVGEM a senior unsecured rating of 'B+', with a Recovery Rating of '