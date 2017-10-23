Edition:
India

LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd (0095.HK)

0095.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.32
Open
HK$2.32
Day's High
HK$2.36
Day's Low
HK$2.32
Volume
1,556,000
Avg. Vol
3,600,294
52-wk High
HK$2.50
52-wk Low
HK$1.87

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment to issue additional notes of $175 mln

Oct 18 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd

Continue Reading

Fitch Places LVGEM's 'B+' Ratings on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited's 'B+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding USD225 million 8.5% senior notes due 2020, including that of the bond re-tap announced today, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The RWN reflects our expectation t

China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 billion

HONG KONG LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln

HONG KONG, Oct 12 LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd said it would buy an office tower in Hong Kong from Wharf (Holdings) Ltd for HK$9 billion ($1.2 billion), part of plans by the mainland developer to strengthen its presence in the city's property market.

Fitch Rates LVGEM's USD Notes Final 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited's (B+/Stable) USD225 million 8.5% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes were issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemstones International Limited, and are guaranteed by LVGEM. The notes are rated at the same level as LVGEM's senior unsecured rating because t

BRIEF-LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment enters purchase agreement in relation to notes issue

Aug 9 Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd:

Fitch Assigns LVGEM First-Time 'B+' Rating, Rates USD Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/901291 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (LVGEM) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned LVGEM a senior unsecured rating of 'B+', with a Recovery Rating of '

BRIEF-Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment says unit to conduct an international offering of Notes

Aug 3 Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0095.HK Market Views