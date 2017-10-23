Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd (0106.HK)
0.85HKD
1:28pm IST
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.85
HK$0.84
HK$0.85
HK$0.84
546,000
3,276,530
HK$1.01
HK$0.57
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts Sept contracted sales of RMB896 mln
* September contracted sales RMB896 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties indirect unit enters agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties
* Indirect unit of company entered agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties to dispose of land use right & project
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says August 2017, contracted sales RMB792 million
* For month of august 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB792 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xowBb5) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts HY profit of about RMB244 mln
* HY profit of group was about RMB244 million, representing an increase of 222.1 percent
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts July contracted sales of about RMB1.6478 bln
* For month of July 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1.6478 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2wZOb1L) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Co says Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng enters agreement
* Unit Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng entered into agreement
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties updates on acquisition
* Nanjing Langming entered into agreement with Wuxi Xinghai, Anhui Daily and Ma An Shan Xingwen Real Estate Development
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says unit enters agreement with project co and Changsha Xiangtai Properties
* Wuhan Langheng entered into agreement with project company and Changsha Xiangtai Properties
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales
* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says contracted sales of group for four months ended 30 april 2017 RMB6.7243 billion
* Contracted sales of group for four months ended 30 april 2017 amounted to approximately RMB6.7243 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: