Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd (0106.HK)

0106.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.85HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.85
Open
HK$0.84
Day's High
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.84
Volume
546,000
Avg. Vol
3,276,530
52-wk High
HK$1.01
52-wk Low
HK$0.57

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts Sept contracted sales of RMB896 mln​

* ‍September contracted sales RMB896 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties indirect unit enters agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties

* Indirect unit of company entered agreement with Tianjin Taihe Jinchuan Properties to dispose of land use right & project

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says August 2017, contracted sales RMB792 million

* For month of august 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB792 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xowBb5) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts HY profit of about RMB244 mln

* HY profit of group was about RMB244 million, representing an increase of 222.1 percent

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties posts July contracted sales of about RMB1.6478 bln

* For month of July 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1.6478 billion Source text (http://bit.ly/2wZOb1L) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Co says Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng enters agreement

* Unit Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng entered into agreement

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties updates on acquisition

* Nanjing Langming entered into agreement with Wuxi Xinghai, Anhui Daily and Ma An Shan Xingwen Real Estate Development​

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says unit enters agreement with project co and Changsha Xiangtai Properties

* Wuhan Langheng entered into agreement with project company and Changsha Xiangtai Properties

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties co announces May 2017 contracted sales

* For month of MAY 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1.9974 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says contracted sales of group for four months ended 30 april 2017 RMB6.7243 billion

* Contracted sales of group for four months ended 30 april 2017 amounted to approximately RMB6.7243 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

