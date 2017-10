BRIEF-Poly Property Group recorded contracted sales of about RMB27.5 billion for eight months ended August 31 * Group recorded contracted sales of about rmb27.5 billion for eight months ended August 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Poly Property Group posts HY profit attributable of HK$628.8 mln * HY profit attributable HK$ 628.8 million versus HK$58.6 million

BRIEF-Poly Property Group records contracted sales of about rmb 25.3 bln for seven months ended 31 July 2017 * Group recorded contracted sales of approximately rmb 25.3 billion for seven months ended 31 july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Poly Property Group Co updates on HY contracted sales * Recorded contracted sales of approximately equivalent to RMB22.2 billion for first half year ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Poly Property Group contracted sales about RMB18.1 bln for five months to May * Recorded contracted sales of approximately RMB18.1 billion for five months ended 31 May 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: