* Leading Affluence entered into a facility agreement with a bank for term loan facility of up to HK$1.16 billion

* Acquired Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel for consideration of RMB979.3 million by way of open tender through its unit

BRIEF-Yuexiu property co proposes real estate debt investment scheme * Guangzhou City Construction & Development Group Nansha Co and Ping An Real Estate Co entered into debt investment contract

* In August 2017, value of company's contracted amounted to approximately rmb2,619 million

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces asset transfer agreement * Guangzhou City Construction, Development Jingcheng Property & Guangzhou Yacheng Real Estate Development entered asset transfer agreement

* In July 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,617 million

* On 28 July,co acquired parcel of land at Lingshan island, Nansha, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province for consideration of RMB 830.3 million

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co appoints Chen Jing as CFO * Ou Junming resigned as executive director and chief financial officer of company