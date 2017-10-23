Edition:
Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (0123.HK)

0123.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.50
Open
HK$1.50
Day's High
HK$1.52
Day's Low
HK$1.48
Volume
17,999,925
Avg. Vol
43,577,756
52-wk High
HK$1.79
52-wk Low
HK$1.04

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts Sept contracted sales about RMB4.46 bln

* ‍ September contracted sales about RMB4.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on facility agreement

* Leading Affluence entered into a facility agreement with a bank for term loan facility of up to HK$1.16 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel

* Acquired Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel for consideration of RMB979.3 million by way of open tender through its unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuexiu property co proposes real estate debt investment scheme

* Guangzhou City Construction & Development Group Nansha Co and Ping An Real Estate Co entered into debt investment contract

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts contracted sales of about RMB2,619 mln for Aug

* In August 2017, value of company's contracted amounted to approximately rmb2,619 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces asset transfer agreement

* Guangzhou City Construction, Development Jingcheng Property & Guangzhou Yacheng Real Estate Development entered asset transfer agreement

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on contracted sales for month of July

* In July 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,617 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires parcel of land at Lingshan Island

* On 28 July,co acquired parcel of land at Lingshan island, Nansha, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province for consideration of RMB 830.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co appoints Chen Jing as CFO

* Ou Junming resigned as executive director and chief financial officer of company

BRIEF-Yuexiu Property says June contracted sales amounted to about RMB4,906 million

* In June 2017, value of company's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4,906 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

