Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd (0127.HK)

0127.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.58HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.26 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
HK$13.84
Open
HK$13.90
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.54
Volume
3,198,000
Avg. Vol
3,787,391
52-wk High
HK$15.58
52-wk Low
HK$10.58

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings posts HY profit of HK$2.6 bln

* HY revenue HK$672.9 million versus HK$1.94 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings sees substantial fall in HY revenue

* Expected that the group may record a substantial decline in hy revenue ranging from 60 percent to 70 percent

Chinese Estates Holdings buys 5 percent in Evergrande for $1 billion

HONG KONG Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said on Wednesday it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

Chinese Estates Holdings buys 5 pct in Evergrande for $1 bln

HONG KONG, July 19 Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said on Wednesday it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

BRIEF-Chinese Estates expects to record net gain of about HK$2.3 bln in HY 2017

* In first half of 2017, group will record a net gain attributable from SJB shares, incuding disposal of SJB shares, of about HK$2.3 billion

