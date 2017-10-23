Edition:
Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd (0148.HK)

0148.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$43.85
Open
HK$44.30
Day's High
HK$44.50
Day's Low
HK$43.50
Volume
1,876,335
Avg. Vol
2,132,268
52-wk High
HK$45.15
52-wk Low
HK$19.70

Wed, Aug 16 2017

Cathay Pacific says has not been approached by Kingboard to raise stake

HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday its third-largest shareholder, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd , had not approached the airline regarding any plans to raise its stake in the company.

Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific: SCMP

HONG KONG Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

