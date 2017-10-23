(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Shenzhen International Holdings Limited's (SIH) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects SIH's credit profile from its toll-road operations and logistics business at a 'BBB-' standalone rating, with a single-notch uplift for implied support from its 44.3% shareholder, Shenzhen's municipal government. SIH's stable