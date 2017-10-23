Edition:
India

Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd (0152.HK)

0152.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$15.44
Open
HK$15.50
Day's High
HK$15.50
Day's Low
HK$15.24
Volume
1,210,713
Avg. Vol
3,928,192
52-wk High
HK$16.20
52-wk Low
HK$10.92

Select another date:

Tue, Jun 6 2017

Fitch Affirms Shenzhen International Holdings at 'BBB'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Shenzhen International Holdings Limited's (SIH) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects SIH's credit profile from its toll-road operations and logistics business at a 'BBB-' standalone rating, with a single-notch uplift for implied support from its 44.3% shareholder, Shenzhen's municipal government. SIH's stable

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0152.HK Market Views