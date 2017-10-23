China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd (0164.HK)
0164.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.14HKD
1:29pm IST
0.14HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-7.53%)
HK$-0.01 (-7.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.15
HK$0.15
Open
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
Day's High
HK$0.15
HK$0.15
Day's Low
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
Volume
10,400,000
10,400,000
Avg. Vol
18,226,938
18,226,938
52-wk High
HK$0.28
HK$0.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies announces termination of Travelliker.Com acquisition
* Termination of transaction in relation to acquisition of 75 pct equity interest of Travelliker.Com Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies Holdings to acquire 75 pct stake in Travelliker.com
* Deal in relation to acquisition of 75 percent equity interest of Travelliker.com
BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies enters framework agreement with Shanghai Yuewen
* Company entered into a non-legally binding framework agreement with Shanghai Yuewen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
