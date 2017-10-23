BRIEF-China Everbright enters into a facility agreement for a loan of $80 mln * Co as borrower entered into a facility agreement with an independent third party bank as lender for a term loan of up to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Everbright announces coupon rate for issue of 2017 first tranche corporate bonds * Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion​

BRIEF-China Everbright Ltd appoints Yin Lianchen as executive director * Yin Lianchen has been appointed as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

China Everbright's arm plans to raise second dollar property fund HONG KONG China Everbright Limited's real estate private equity arm plans to raise its first China-focused dollar fund in seven years to tap rising demand from foreign investors for assets in the world's second largest economy, its top executive said.