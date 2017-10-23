China Everbright Ltd (0165.HK)
Fri, Sep 29 2017
BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group enters into finance lease arrangement
* Dao County, China Everbright, Haotai New Energy, Century Concord and co entered into finance lease arrangement
BRIEF-China Everbright enters into a facility agreement for a loan of $80 mln
* Co as borrower entered into a facility agreement with an independent third party bank as lender for a term loan of up to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Everbright announces coupon rate for issue of 2017 first tranche corporate bonds
* Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion
BRIEF-China Everbright Ltd appoints Yin Lianchen as executive director
* Yin Lianchen has been appointed as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
China Everbright's arm plans to raise second dollar property fund
HONG KONG China Everbright Limited's real estate private equity arm plans to raise its first China-focused dollar fund in seven years to tap rising demand from foreign investors for assets in the world's second largest economy, its top executive said.
BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with China Everbright
* Company entered into repurchase agreement with China Everbright