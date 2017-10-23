Edition:
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd (0179.HK)

0179.HK on Hong Kong Stock

31.00HKD
11:50am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.20 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$30.80
Open
HK$31.40
Day's High
HK$31.40
Day's Low
HK$30.70
Volume
504,653
Avg. Vol
793,639
52-wk High
HK$31.50
52-wk Low
HK$17.68

Market Views

