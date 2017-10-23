Edition:
India

Concord New Energy Group Ltd (0182.HK)

0182.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.40
Day's High
HK$0.40
Day's Low
HK$0.39
Volume
40,230,000
Avg. Vol
20,633,993
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.31

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy announces finance lease arrangement

* Xiangyang Xiangzhou as lessee, Huaneng Tiancheng as lessor, and Haotai New Energy as supplier entered into finance lease arrangement

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group enters into finance lease arrangement

* Dao County, China Everbright, Haotai New Energy, Century Concord and co entered into finance lease arrangement

BRIEF-Concord New Energy says group to purchase wind power electricity generation equipment​

* ‍Entered contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment​

BRIEF-Concord New Energy enters into finance lease arrangement

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to purchase Equipment II from HNEE, at a total consideration of not more than RMB260 million

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group posts HY revenue of RMB 594.1 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of company RMB269.4 million versus RMB238.7 million

BRIEF-Concord New Energy updates on group's six-mnth power generation

* Power generation output attributable to the group from January To June of 2017 of 1,201.05 gwh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Concord New Energy announces agreements for purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment

* Transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipments

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0182.HK Market Views