HKC (Holdings) Ltd (0190.HK)
0190.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.62HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.18 (+2.80%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.38
Day's High
HK$6.65
Day's Low
HK$6.28
Volume
2,418,053
Avg. Vol
444,048
52-wk High
HK$6.75
52-wk Low
HK$3.20
Wed, Aug 23 2017
BRIEF-HKC (Holdings) posts HY profit attributable of HK$364.2 mln
* HY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$364.2 million versus hk$193.9 million
BRIEF-HKC (Holdings) expects to record a rise in HY consolidated net profit
* Expected to record an over 50% improvement in unaudited consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-HKC (Holdings) says unit to buy 25% equity interest in China Harvest Holdings
* Unit HKC Property Investments (China) as purchaser and vendors entered into agreement
