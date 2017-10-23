Edition:
India

Honghua Group Ltd (0196.HK)

0196.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.71HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-4.05%)
Prev Close
HK$0.74
Open
HK$0.75
Day's High
HK$0.75
Day's Low
HK$0.69
Volume
15,577,000
Avg. Vol
10,425,661
52-wk High
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.57

Select another date:
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0196.HK Market Views