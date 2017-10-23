BRIEF-Melco International Development clarifies on change of authorized representatives * Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Melco International Development announces re-designation of an executive director * Tsui Che Yin, Frank has been re-designated from executive director to a non-executive director of co

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia's board remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Ltd * Entertainment Gaming Asia - Board determined it expresses no opinion, remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Limited

Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake SYDNEY, May 9 Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd agreed late on Monday to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.