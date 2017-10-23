Edition:
Melco International Development Ltd (0200.HK)

0200.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.65
Open
HK$21.70
Day's High
HK$21.95
Day's Low
HK$20.75
Volume
6,010,010
Avg. Vol
6,128,422
52-wk High
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$9.87

Mon, Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Melco International Development updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of Studio City

* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of studio city in united states

BRIEF-Melco International Development clarifies on change of authorized representatives

* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Melco International Development announces re-designation of an executive director

* Tsui Che Yin, Frank has been re-designated from executive director to a non-executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia's board remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Ltd

* Entertainment Gaming Asia - Board determined it expresses no opinion, remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake

SYDNEY Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd has agreed to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.

SYDNEY, May 9 Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd agreed late on Monday to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia confirms Melco International commenced unsolicited cash tender offer

* Entertainment gaming asia inc - today confirmed that melco international development limited through unit has commenced unsolicited cash tender offer

