Joy City Property Ltd (0207.HK)
0207.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.41HKD
1:28pm IST
1.41HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.40%)
HK$-0.02 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Open
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Day's High
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Day's Low
HK$1.41
HK$1.41
Volume
1,366,382
1,366,382
Avg. Vol
10,387,533
10,387,533
52-wk High
HK$1.61
HK$1.61
52-wk Low
HK$0.96
HK$0.96
Wed, Sep 27 2017
BRIEF-Joy City Property announces acquisition of land use rights in Chongqing, PRC
* Able current obtained confirmation letter approving bid of land use rights offered for sale for RMB1.78 billion
BRIEF-COFCO Property Group to acquire stake in Joy City Property
* Says it plans to acquire stake in Joy City Property , share trade remains suspended
BRIEF-Joy City Property posts HY profit attributable of RMB654.2 mln
* Hy total operating revenue of group was approximately RMB4,813.8 million, representing an increase of 72.5 percent
BRIEF-Joy City Property expects increase of not less than 70% in HY unaudited revenue
* For HY, group is expected to record increases not less than 70% in its unaudited revenue
BRIEF-Joy City Property announces qtrly property development aggregate contracted sales
* Qtrly group's property development aggregate contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,998 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdwN64) Further company coverage:
