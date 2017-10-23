Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0215.HK)
2.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-1.04%)
HK$2.89
HK$2.88
HK$2.89
HK$2.85
5,522,762
17,239,701
HK$3.22
HK$2.22
Sun, Jul 30 2017
Hutchison sells HK fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 billion
HONG KONG Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to I Squared Capital for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest into mobile phone services and for working capital.
Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN: sources
HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd , are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
