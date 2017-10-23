Hutchison Telecommunications sells fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 bln HONG KONG, July 30 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors LLC for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest in its mobile phone business and for working capital.

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong says trading in shares halted July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings posts HY profit attributable HK$324 mln July 25 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN: sources HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd , are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

