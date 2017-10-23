Edition:
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0215.HK)

0215.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.88
Day's High
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.85
Volume
5,522,762
Avg. Vol
17,239,701
52-wk High
HK$3.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.22

Hutchison sells HK fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 billion

HONG KONG Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to I Squared Capital for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest into mobile phone services and for working capital.

Hutchison Telecommunications sells fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 bln

HONG KONG, July 30 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors LLC for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest in its mobile phone business and for working capital.

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business

July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong says trading in shares halted

July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings posts HY profit attributable HK$324 mln

July 25 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN: sources

HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd , are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong comments on reports relating to exploration of options for HK fixed-line business

May 16 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

