(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on China Chengtong Development Group Limited's CNY600 million 4% credit-enhanced senior unsecured bonds denominated in offshore Chinese yuan and due 9 May 2017 at 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Irrevocable Standby Letter of Credit: The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors by the Beijing branch of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable).