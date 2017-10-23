Avic International Holding (Hk) Ltd (0232.HK)
0232.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.54HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.52
Open
HK$0.53
Day's High
HK$0.55
Day's Low
HK$0.52
Volume
25,394,000
Avg. Vol
30,915,182
52-wk High
HK$0.82
52-wk Low
HK$0.35
BRIEF-AVIC international Holding (HK) updates on business and asset reorganisation proposals
* Company (as purchaser) entered into acquisition agreement with AVIC HK (as seller) and AVIC International
BRIEF-Avic International Holding (HK) posts HY loss attributable HK$57.374 million
* Hy loss attributable HK$57.374 million versus loss of HK$353.498 million
BRIEF-Avic International Holding (HK) expects to record decrease in loss for HY
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017
