Avic International Holding (Hk) Ltd (0232.HK)

0232.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.54HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.52
Open
HK$0.53
Day's High
HK$0.55
Day's Low
HK$0.52
Volume
25,394,000
Avg. Vol
30,915,182
52-wk High
HK$0.82
52-wk Low
HK$0.35

Tue, Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-AVIC international Holding (HK) updates on business and asset reorganisation proposals

* Company (as purchaser) entered into acquisition agreement with AVIC HK (as seller) and AVIC International

BRIEF-Avic International Holding (HK) posts HY loss attributable HK$57.374 million

* Hy loss attributable HK$57.374 million versus loss of HK$353.498 million

BRIEF-Avic International Holding (HK) expects to record decrease in loss for HY

* ‍Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017​

