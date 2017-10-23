Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (0241.HK)
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore
* On Oct 15, co entered into supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore
BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology partners with Alipay
Sept 20 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd
BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters shared services agreement with Alibaba Holding
* Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding
BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology entered into logistics services framework agreement
June 28 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd:
BRIEF-Xiwang Foodstuffs' controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology
* Says its controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd on the cooperation of online drugstore and other health solution related projects
Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health
HONG KONG Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.
BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :