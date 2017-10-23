Edition:
Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (0241.HK)

0241.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+4.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.98
Open
HK$3.99
Day's High
HK$4.20
Day's Low
HK$3.96
Volume
21,835,533
Avg. Vol
16,654,376
52-wk High
HK$4.89
52-wk Low
HK$2.72

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore​

* On Oct 15, co entered into supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore​

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology partners with Alipay

Sept 20 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology ‍enters shared services agreement with Alibaba Holding​

* ‍Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding​

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology entered into logistics services framework agreement

June 28 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd:

BRIEF-Xiwang Foodstuffs' controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology

* Says its controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd on the cooperation of online drugstore and other health solution related projects

Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health

HONG KONG Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement

May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :

