China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd (0245.HK)
0245.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.43HKD
1:29pm IST
0.43HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+1.18%)
HK$0.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$0.43
HK$0.43
Open
HK$0.43
HK$0.43
Day's High
HK$0.44
HK$0.44
Day's Low
HK$0.43
HK$0.43
Volume
1,081,740
1,081,740
Avg. Vol
4,831,443
4,831,443
52-wk High
HK$0.95
HK$0.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.40
HK$0.40
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 16 2017
BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp announces subscription of convertible bonds
* CM Securities Investment agreed to purchase convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$50 million
BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Wang Dongzhi as first deputy chief executive officer
July 24 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd
BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Chen Guogang as CEO
* Wang Sing has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer
BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
Select another date: