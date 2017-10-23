Edition:
India

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd (0245.HK)

0245.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.43HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$0.43
Open
HK$0.43
Day's High
HK$0.44
Day's Low
HK$0.43
Volume
1,081,740
Avg. Vol
4,831,443
52-wk High
HK$0.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.40

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp announces subscription of convertible bonds

* CM Securities Investment agreed to purchase convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$50 million

Continue Reading

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Wang Dongzhi as first deputy chief executive officer

July 24 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Chen Guogang as CEO

* Wang Sing has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial

* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0245.HK Market Views