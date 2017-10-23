Tomson Group Ltd (0258.HK)
0258.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.63HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
HK$3.70
Open
HK$3.65
Day's High
HK$3.68
Day's Low
HK$3.61
Volume
381,447
Avg. Vol
609,461
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.43
Wed, Aug 30 2017
BRIEF-Tomson Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 million versus HK$219.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Tomson GROUP to record increase of about 120 pct in consol. PAT attributible for HY
* Expects to record increase of about 120 percent in consol. Pat attributible for hy
BRIEF-Tomson Group updates on trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a major transaction in respect of proposed disposal of a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tomson Group says trading in shares of co will be halted on June 30
* Trading in shares of Tomson Group Limited will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
