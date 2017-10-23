Edition:
Shui On Land Ltd (0272.HK)

0272.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$1.99
Open
HK$1.99
Day's High
HK$1.99
Day's Low
HK$1.96
Volume
8,716,880
Avg. Vol
17,005,271
52-wk High
HK$2.25
52-wk Low
HK$1.57

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land posts September contracted property sales of RMB645 mln​

* September 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB645 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit as vendor entered agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

* Unit as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on contracted property sales in August, 2017

* In August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,099 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vKhh9n) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Shui On Land says HY profit attributable RMB898 mlm

* Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB898 million in 1H 2017, representing a 17% increase

BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd updates on formation of joint venture

* Unit Sheng Pu , Guotai Junan (as manager of trust) and Hong Fang entered into shareholders' agreement

BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd May contracted property sales RMB1.02 billion​

* In May 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,021 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project

* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement

BRIEF-Shui On Land says April contracted property sales amounted to RMB953 million

* In April 2017, contracted property sales amounted to rmb953 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2q5UD7Y) Further company coverage:

