Freeman FinTech Corporation Ltd (0279.HK)

0279.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.46HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
HK$0.47
Open
HK$0.47
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.45
Volume
7,940,000
Avg. Vol
12,516,119
52-wk High
HK$0.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.44

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech ‍updates on unit's listing on the NASDAQ

* ‍Update on a non-wholly-owned subsidiary Wins Finance Holdings Inc.​

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation records net realised gain for HY of about HK$120 mln

* Records net realised gain & net unrealised loss of investments for HY of about HK$120 million and HK$10 million respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corp issues convertible bonds for HK$437 mln

* Entered subscription agreement with subscriber, in relation to issue of convertible bonds for HK$437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors

* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company

BRIEF-Freeman fintech corporation expects net profit for FY17 to be revised

* Expected that net profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 will be revised to approximately hk$399 million

