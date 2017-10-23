Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd (0286.HK)
0286.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.66HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-5.71%)
Prev Close
HK$0.70
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
4,214,000
Avg. Vol
5,682,680
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.55
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group expects to record dip in HY profit
Aug 10 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd:
BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group updates on disposal in Zhaolong BVI
May 22 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health enters agreement to establish fund
May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :
