Edition:
India

Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd (0286.HK)

0286.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.66HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-5.71%)
Prev Close
HK$0.70
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
4,214,000
Avg. Vol
5,682,680
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.55

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group expects to record dip in HY profit

Aug 10 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group updates on disposal in Zhaolong BVI

May 22 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health enters agreement to establish fund

May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0286.HK Market Views