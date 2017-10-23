China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd (0291.HK)
0291.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
HK$22.00
Open
HK$22.00
Day's High
HK$22.30
Day's Low
HK$21.70
Volume
1,666,431
Avg. Vol
4,488,877
52-wk High
HK$22.75
52-wk Low
HK$14.46
Mon, Aug 21 2017
UPDATE 1 - China Resources Beer H1 profit up 93.4 pct, lags forecast
* Says to increase mid- to high-end beer products to meet demand
China Resources Beer says H1 profit up 93.4 pct
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd said on Monday first-half profit rose 93.4 percent, thanks to higher prices and improving sales due to warmer weather.
BRIEF-China Resources Beer says HY profit attributable RMB1.17 bln
* HY profit attributable RMB1,170 million versus RMB605 million (removes extraneous words "from continuing operations")
