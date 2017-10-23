Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)
Fri, Oct 6 2017
UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition
* Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)
BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft
* Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million
Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes
NEW DELHI Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, under pressure from mainland Chinese carriers, plans to increase its passenger and cargo business in India where yields are holding up better than at home, a senior company executive told Reuters.
NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, under pressure from mainland Chinese carriers, plans to increase its passenger and cargo business in India where yields are holding up better than at home, a senior company executive told Reuters.
Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings
* Cargo nearly a quarter of Korean Air, Cathay Pacific revenue
Cathay Pacific agrees to buy 32 Airbus planes at list price of $4.06 bln
HONG KONG, Aug 21 Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it has agreed to buy 32 new planes from Airbus Group at a list price of $4.06 billion, just a week after it posted its worst first-half loss in at least two decades as it continued to lose customers.
UPDATE 1-Cathay Pacific shares rise as analysts say worst is over
* Cathay sees smaller drop in ticket prices in second half of year
Cathay Pacific posts worst first-half loss in at least 20 years
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday said it did not see operating conditions improving over the rest of 2017 after posting its worst first-half loss in at least two decades as it continued to lose customers to lower-cost rivals.
* Continues to lose customers to mainland Chinese competitors
Cathay Pacific says has not been approached by Kingboard to raise stake
HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday its third-largest shareholder, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd , had not approached the airline regarding any plans to raise its stake in the company.