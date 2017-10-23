BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings unit Yanan Fuqin enters cooperation agreement * Unit Yanan Fuqin, Eagle Investment and Zhuhai Jiuyin entered into cooperation agreement

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces power generation for 8-mnth period * Total installed capacity of the group has reached 1,660.3 megawatts as at 31 August 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings posts HY revenue RMB529 million * HY profit for period attributable to owners of co rmb64 million versus loss of rmb124.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on aggregate volume of electricity generated for January to July * Aggregate volume of electricity generated for january to July of 2017 was 849,781 mwh versus 457,140 mwh in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings expects to record a net profit of not less than RMB40 mln for HY * Group is expected to record a net profit of not less than RMB40,000,000 for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces solar power generation for 6-mnth period * Solar power plants owned by group generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 658,575 MWH for Jan to June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces acquisition of Yulin Project Company * Aggregate consideration for acquisition is RMB336.9 million

BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on electricity generation for January to May 2017 * Total installed capacity of group has reached 1,230.3 megawatts as at 31 May 2017