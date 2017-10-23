New Sports Group Ltd (0299.HK)
0.04HKD
0.04HKD
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.03
Open
HK$0.03
Day's High
HK$0.04
Day's Low
HK$0.03
Volume
22,140,000
Avg. Vol
60,054,830
52-wk High
HK$0.12
52-wk Low
HK$0.03
BRIEF-New Sports posts HY profit attributable of HK$208.3 mln
* HY profit for the period attributable HK$208.3 million versus loss of HK$186.3 million
BRIEF-New Sports Group expected to record net profit for HY
* Expected to record a net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co
* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited
BRIEF-New Sports Group enters placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities
* Entered into placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities Limited
BRIEF-New Sports enters in SP agreement with Deng Jin Ai
* Company, as vendor and Deng Jin Ai, as purchaser entered into SPA
