New Sports Group Ltd (0299.HK)

0299.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.04HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.03
Open
HK$0.03
Day's High
HK$0.04
Day's Low
HK$0.03
Volume
22,140,000
Avg. Vol
60,054,830
52-wk High
HK$0.12
52-wk Low
HK$0.03

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-New Sports posts HY profit attributable of HK$208.3 mln

* HY profit for the period attributable HK$208.3 million versus loss of HK$186.3 million

BRIEF-New Sports Group expected to record net profit for HY

* Expected to record a net profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

BRIEF-New Sports Group updates on acquisition of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Co

* Announces transaction in respect of acquisition of entire equity interest of Shenzhen Borui Enterprise Management Company Limited

BRIEF-New Sports Group enters placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities

* Entered into placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities Limited

BRIEF-New Sports enters in SP agreement with Deng Jin Ai

* Company, as vendor and Deng Jin Ai, as purchaser entered into SPA

