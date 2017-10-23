COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.

