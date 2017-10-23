Orient Overseas International Ltd (0316.HK)
73.70HKD
11:49am IST
HK$0.05 (+0.07%)
HK$73.65
HK$73.75
HK$73.80
HK$73.60
248,972
2,279,058
HK$75.00
HK$27.55
Mon, Jul 10 2017
UPDATE 3-COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line
* Offer underlines China's desire to up control over supply chains (Adds comments from COSCO general manager, analysts)
COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid
SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.
China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd
SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.
UPDATE 1-China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd
* Deal will make COSCO world's 3rd largest shipping line (Updates with quote, details, context)
China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd
BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).
China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd
BEIJING, July 9 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).