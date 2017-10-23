Edition:
India

Orient Overseas International Ltd (0316.HK)

0316.HK on Hong Kong Stock

73.70HKD
11:49am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
HK$73.65
Open
HK$73.75
Day's High
HK$73.80
Day's Low
HK$73.60
Volume
248,972
Avg. Vol
2,279,058
52-wk High
HK$75.00
52-wk Low
HK$27.55

Mon, Jul 10 2017

UPDATE 3-COSCO Shipping shares climb after bid to become third-biggest container line

* Offer underlines China's desire to up control over supply chains (Adds comments from COSCO general manager, analysts)

COSCO Shipping, Orient Overseas shares leap after lofty $6.3 billion bid

SHANGHAI COSCO Shipping's and Hong Kong's Orient Overseas International Ltd's (OOIL) shares leapt on Monday after the Chinese shipping giant made a $6.3 billion offer for its smaller rival on Sunday.

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

SHANGHAI/BEIJING COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd has offered to buy Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion), in a deal that will see the mainland China group become the world's third largest container liner.

* Deal will make COSCO world's 3rd largest shipping line (Updates with quote, details, context)

BEIJING China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

BEIJING, July 9 China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

