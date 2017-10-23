Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp (0322.HK)
0322.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
12.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Open
HK$11.98
HK$11.98
Day's High
HK$12.10
HK$12.10
Day's Low
HK$11.96
HK$11.96
Volume
3,612,358
3,612,358
Avg. Vol
8,570,280
8,570,280
52-wk High
HK$13.00
HK$13.00
52-wk Low
HK$8.34
HK$8.34
Select another date:
Mon, Aug 21 2017
Chinese food maker Tingyi Q2 profit surges as sales up
HONG KONG, Aug 21 Chinese food and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp on Monday posted a more than three-fold jump in quarterly net profit thanks to solid noodle sales and as its beverage business benefited from warm weather.
BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands says qtrly profit attributable RMB 266.7 mln vs RMB 77 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable rmb 266.7 million versus rmb 77 mln
BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands appoints lin Chin-Tang as executive director
* lin Chin-Tang has been appointed as executive director of company.
BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp says qtrly net profit RMB433.5 mln
* Q1 revenue RMB 14.20 billion versus RMB 13.69 billion a year ago
China's Tingyi logs first quarterly profit rise in nearly 3 years
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.
BRIEF-Tingyi Cayman Islands Holdings says entered into master supply agreement with Marine Vision Investment
* Company entered into master supply agreement with marine vision investment inc
Select another date: