Pax Global Technology Ltd (0327.HK)

0327.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.99
Open
HK$4.00
Day's High
HK$4.02
Day's Low
HK$3.93
Volume
6,446,000
Avg. Vol
4,539,898
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.93

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-Pax Global Technology posts HY profit attributable of HK$264.9 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of the company HK$264.9 million versus HK$310.6 million

BRIEF-Pax Global Technologyv says unit enters share purchase agreement

* Pax Technology entered into share purchase agreement with Kwang Woo Information & Communication and Yu Sang Wook, Yu Hye Kyung, Son Sung Ryun, Lee Gun Sik

BRIEF-Pax Global Technology says revenue during quarter increased by 1.9 pct

* Overall group's total revenue during quarter increased by approximately 1.9%, compared to corresponding period in 2016

