Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK)

0330.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.54
Day's High
HK$4.64
Day's Low
HK$4.51
Volume
9,667,540
Avg. Vol
9,578,017
52-wk High
HK$7.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.81

Wed, Sep 20 2017

Fashion group Esprit profit jumps threefold; sees slight revenue dip

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a more-than-threefold rise in full-year profit that came in slightly above the midpoint of the company's forecast as it trimmed operating costs.

BRIEF-Esprit Holdings expects group to record FY net profit in range of about HK$50 mln to HK$80 mln

* For FY, company's management currently expects group to record a net profit in range of approximately hk$50 million to hk$80 million

BRIEF-Esprit updates on director

* Alexander Reid Hamilton independent non-executive director of company, was formerly an independent non -executive director of citic limited

BRIEF-Esprit Holdings clarifies on unusual price and trading volume movements of co

* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading volume of shares of company

