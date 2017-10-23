Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK)
0330.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.54
Day's High
HK$4.64
Day's Low
HK$4.51
Volume
9,667,540
Avg. Vol
9,578,017
52-wk High
HK$7.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.81
Fashion group Esprit profit jumps threefold; sees slight revenue dip
HONG KONG, Sept 20 Fashion group Esprit Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a more-than-threefold rise in full-year profit that came in slightly above the midpoint of the company's forecast as it trimmed operating costs.
BRIEF-Esprit Holdings expects group to record FY net profit in range of about HK$50 mln to HK$80 mln
* For FY, company's management currently expects group to record a net profit in range of approximately hk$50 million to hk$80 million
BRIEF-Esprit updates on director
* Alexander Reid Hamilton independent non-executive director of company, was formerly an independent non -executive director of citic limited
BRIEF-Esprit Holdings clarifies on unusual price and trading volume movements of co
* Noted recent decreases in price and increases in trading volume of shares of company
