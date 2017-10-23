Edition:
India

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0337.HK)

0337.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$3.15
Open
HK$3.22
Day's High
HK$3.22
Day's Low
HK$3.12
Volume
6,520,000
Avg. Vol
5,775,631
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.63

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts 9-month contracted sales of RMB22.27 bln

* ‍Contracted sales of company for first nine months of 2017 amounted to about RMB22,274 million, up 59 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB19.75 bln for first eight months of 2017

* That for first eight months of 2017, contracted sales of company about RMB19,753 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings announces acquisition of properties

* Announces acquisition of properties at Tongxiang Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang province

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong expects increase in HY profit

* For six months ended 30 June 2017, group is expected to record an increase in consolidated profit attributable

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong enters into subscription & placement agreement

* Entered into subscription and placement agreement with Credit Suisse, certain subscribers and Swap Counterparty

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings entered into subscription agreement

* Subscription agreement in connection with issue of 4.50% bonds due 2018 in aggregate principal amount of US$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong updates on issue of U.S. Dollar denominated bonds

* Announces proposed issue of U.S. Dollar denominated bonds by co

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings updates on contracted sales for first 5 months of 2017

* For first five months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB13,530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts contracted sales for first four months of 2017 of RMB9,101 mln

* For first four months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9,101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0337.HK Market Views