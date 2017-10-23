BRIEF-Newocean Energy enters agreement for term loan of HK$190 mln * Entered into facility agreement for a term loan of HK$190 million for refinancing group's existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Hong Kong's NewOcean to build $1.2 bln oil refinery in Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 Hong Kong's NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited said on Monday it planned to build a 5.1 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) petroleum refinery complex on Malaysia's east coast along with two partners.