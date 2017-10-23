Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd (0342.HK)
0342.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Mon, Aug 21 2017
BRIEF-Newocean Energy posts HY profit attributable of HK$402 mln
* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company decreased by 7.53% to hk$402 million
BRIEF-Newocean Energy enters agreement for term loan of HK$190 mln
* Entered into facility agreement for a term loan of HK$190 million for refinancing group's existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hong Kong's NewOcean to build $1.2 bln oil refinery in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 Hong Kong's NewOcean Energy Holdings Limited said on Monday it planned to build a 5.1 billion ringgit ($1.2 billion) petroleum refinery complex on Malaysia's east coast along with two partners.
BRIEF-Newocean Energy updates on revolving facility up to HK$150 mln
* Sound Agents entered into facility agreement for a revolving short term advance facility up to HK$150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
