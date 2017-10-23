Edition:
Chinasoft International Ltd (0354.HK)

0354.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
HK$4.52
Open
HK$4.51
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.45
Volume
14,996,334
Avg. Vol
14,539,485
52-wk High
HK$4.81
52-wk Low
HK$3.49

Tue, May 2 2017

BRIEF-Chinasoft International announces resignation of CFO

* Frank Waung, chief financial officer of company, has resigned as chief financial officer

