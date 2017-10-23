Edition:
Century City International Holdings Ltd (0355.HK)

0355.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.74HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.74
Open
HK$0.74
Day's High
HK$0.75
Day's Low
HK$0.74
Volume
1,736,114
Avg. Vol
1,928,299
52-wk High
HK$0.79
52-wk Low
HK$0.50

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Century City International expects HY results to be substantially better

* Expected that results of group for six months ended 30th June, 2017 will be substantially better

