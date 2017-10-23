Edition:
India

Reorient Group Ltd (0376.HK)

0376.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.97HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
HK$7.04
Open
HK$6.96
Day's High
HK$7.08
Day's Low
HK$6.94
Volume
465,400
Avg. Vol
889,460
52-wk High
HK$8.20
52-wk Low
HK$3.68

Fri, Aug 25 2017

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group posts HY loss attributable HK$236.6 million

* HY loss attributable to equity shareholders HK$236.6 million versus loss of HK$220.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Massmutual International acquires stake in Yunfeng Financial Group - HKEx filing

* Massmutual International LLC has bought 800 million shares in Yunfeng Financial Group at average HK$6.5 per share on Aug 17 - HKEx filing

Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng leads $1.7 billion purchase of MassMutual Asia unit

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Yunfeng Financial Group said it would be the main investor in a $1.7 billion acquisition of insurer MassMutual International's Hong Kong unit - a deal that sent shares in the Jack Ma-backed finance firm soaring as much as 30 percent.

UPDATE 2-Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng leads $1.7 bln purchase of MassMutual Asia unit

* Yunfeng says deal is milestone step of becoming financial group (Adds details of deal, MassMutual cooperation agreement)

MassMutual to sell Hong Kong business for $1.68 bln

Aug 17 U.S.-based insurer MassMutual said on Thursday it would sell its Hong Kong business to Yunfeng Financial Group and other Asian investors for $1.68 billion in a cash and stock deal.

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial expects loss in excess of HK$230 mln for 2017 interim

* Expects consol net loss attributable to equity shareholders in excess of HK$230 million for 2017 interim

BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial announces disposal of entire equity interest in Wisdom Star Investments

* Company and Insula Holdings Limited entered into share sale agreement

