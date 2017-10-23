Edition:
Welling Holding Ltd (0382.HK)

0382.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.61HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.61
Open
HK$1.62
Day's High
HK$1.62
Day's Low
HK$1.58
Volume
1,250,400
Avg. Vol
1,991,830
52-wk High
HK$1.94
52-wk Low
HK$1.36

