China Gas Holdings Ltd (0384.HK)

0384.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.35HKD
11:51am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
HK$24.25
Open
HK$24.50
Day's High
HK$24.75
Day's Low
HK$24.20
Volume
1,520,085
Avg. Vol
6,578,889
52-wk High
HK$25.00
52-wk Low
HK$9.91

China's CNPC imports first gas from Kazakhstan ahead of winter

BEIJING, Oct 23 Kazakhstan has started supplying gas to China via the Central-Asia China gas pipeline system for the first time, state-owned China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Monday.

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings entered shandong cooperation framework agreement with Shandong Luxin Investment

* Co and Shandong Luxin Investment entered shandong strategic cooperation framework agreement on aug 15

BRIEF-China Gas completes issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes

* Completed issuance of 2017 first medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of RMB1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings announces transaction regarding establishment of an investment fund

* Announces transaction in relation to establishment of an investment fund with Bocom International Trust Company Ltd

China Gas expects yearly profit to jump 70 pct

HONG KONG, June 5 Gas services operator China Gas Holdings Ltd said it expects its net profit for the year to end-March to rise more than 70 percent, thanks to considerable growth of its principal business in the second half.

