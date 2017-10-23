UPDATE 1-Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 bln -sources * Sinopec's Argentine assets worth about $750 mln-$1 bln -source

Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 bln - sources * Sinopec's Argentine assets worth about $750 mln-$1 bln -source

Glencore pips Sinopec to buy Chevron's South African assets LONDON Commodities trader and miner Glencore has swooped in to replace China's Sinopec as the buyer of Chevron's South African and Botswana assets after reaching a deal with local investors.

UPDATE 3-Glencore pips Sinopec to buy Chevron's South African assets * Glencore looking to bring in partner for the stake - source (Adds Chevron comment in par 4)

China Q4 quota awards show total 2017 oil products exports to be cut 19 pct BEIJING, Sept 28 China has allocated 1.644 million tonnes of oil product export quotas for the fourth quarter to two state-owned oil majors, China National Petroleum Corp and Sinopec, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.

MOVES-Ex-Sinopec senior products trader joins Vitol China office BEIJING, Sept 1 Ren Shiye, the former deputy head of oil products trading at Unipec, Sinopec Corp's trading arm, has joined global commodities trader Vitol as a senior marketing manager based in Beijing.

BRIEF-Sinopec probed by the U.S. over Nigeria payments - Bloomberg * Sinopec probed by the U.S. over Nigeria payments - Bloomberg, citing sources Source: https://bloom.bg/2wSL4gd Further company coverage:

BUZZ-Sinopec likely to postpone IPO of marketing division - chairman ** Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp will likely postpone the planned initial public offering of its fuel marketing division, Chairman Wang Yupu told a media briefing on Monday.