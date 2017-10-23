China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)
5.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-0.70%)
HK$5.73
HK$5.68
HK$5.71
HK$5.66
62,060,505
82,421,887
HK$6.57
HK$5.20
Tue, Oct 10 2017
Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 billion: sources
HONG KONG/SAO PAULO Advisers to China's Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labor headaches prompt Asia's largest refiner to pull out.
Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 bln - sources
Glencore pips Sinopec to buy Chevron's South African assets
LONDON Commodities trader and miner Glencore has swooped in to replace China's Sinopec as the buyer of Chevron's South African and Botswana assets after reaching a deal with local investors.
* Glencore looking to bring in partner for the stake - source (Adds Chevron comment in par 4)
China Q4 quota awards show total 2017 oil products exports to be cut 19 pct
BEIJING, Sept 28 China has allocated 1.644 million tonnes of oil product export quotas for the fourth quarter to two state-owned oil majors, China National Petroleum Corp and Sinopec, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.
MOVES-Ex-Sinopec senior products trader joins Vitol China office
BEIJING, Sept 1 Ren Shiye, the former deputy head of oil products trading at Unipec, Sinopec Corp's trading arm, has joined global commodities trader Vitol as a senior marketing manager based in Beijing.
BRIEF-Sinopec probed by the U.S. over Nigeria payments - Bloomberg
* Sinopec probed by the U.S. over Nigeria payments - Bloomberg, citing sources Source: https://bloom.bg/2wSL4gd Further company coverage:
BUZZ-Sinopec likely to postpone IPO of marketing division - chairman
** Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp will likely postpone the planned initial public offering of its fuel marketing division, Chairman Wang Yupu told a media briefing on Monday.
Oil services group CGG's shares surge for fourth day as bid talk lingers
PARIS, Aug 25 Shares in debt-ridden oil services group CGG surged for a fourth consecutive day on Friday, with traders and fund managers citing continuing speculation of a bid from China's Sinopec as the main driver for the rally.