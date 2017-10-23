Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)
0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock
48.35HKD
Change (% chg)
HK$0.35 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
Volume
1,101,859
Avg. Vol
2,355,373
52-wk High
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry's unit enters equity transfer deals
Sept 21 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group says HY loss attributable HK$56.4 mln
Aug 29 Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry expects increase in net losses for HY
Aug 1 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry:
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry updates on termination of S&P agreement
July 27 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry enters loan agreement with Jinfu N.A. Real Estate Investment
July 17 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical & Health Industry Group updates on construction contract
July 11 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) to cut 1 pct stake in Beijing Sanyuan Foods
* Says shareholder Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) plans to unload up to 1 percent stake in the company within six months
BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry appoints Qian Xu as executive director
May 22 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
