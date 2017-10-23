Edition:
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)

0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock

48.35HKD
11:46am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
Volume
1,101,859
Avg. Vol
2,355,373
52-wk High
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry's unit enters equity transfer deals

Sept 21 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group says HY loss attributable HK$56.4 mln

Aug 29 Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry expects increase in net losses for HY

Aug 1 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry:

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry updates on termination of S&P agreement

July 27 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry enters loan agreement with Jinfu N.A. Real Estate Investment

July 17 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical & Health Industry Group updates on construction contract

July 11 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) to cut 1 pct stake in Beijing Sanyuan Foods

* Says shareholder Beijing Enterprises (Dairy) plans to unload up to 1 percent stake in the company within six months

BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry appoints Qian Xu as executive director

May 22 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd

