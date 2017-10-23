BRIEF-Cogobuy Group appoints Kim Jin Ha as non-executive director * Kim Jin Ha has been appointed as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Cogobuy shares plunge as trade resumes, denies short-seller's criticism * Cogobuy denies short-seller allegations, files police report

BRIEF-Cogobuy updates on report issued by Blazing Research * Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.

BRIEF-Cogobuy says trading in shares of co halted pending clarification announcement * Board of directors is aware that an entity has issued a report today which contains allegations against company

China's Cogobuy shares lose fifth of their value after short seller report HONG KONG, May 22 Shares of Chinese e-commerce platform Cogobuy Group plunged more than 20 percent on Monday and trading was halted, after a short-seller accused the company of improper accounting practices.