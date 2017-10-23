Edition:
Cogobuy Group (0400.HK)

0400.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$4.90
Day's Low
HK$4.78
Volume
7,265,400
Avg. Vol
12,103,940
52-wk High
HK$12.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.54

Fri, Jun 9 2017

BRIEF-Cogobuy's shareholder cuts stake in the company - HKEx filing

* Shareholder Yao Yi sells 28.09 million shares in Cogobuy Group at an on-exchange average price of HK$4.83 a share on June 1- HKEx filing

BRIEF-Cogobuy Group appoints Kim Jin Ha as non-executive director

* Kim Jin Ha has been appointed as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Cogobuy shares plunge as trade resumes, denies short-seller's criticism

* Cogobuy denies short-seller allegations, files police report

BRIEF-Cogobuy updates on report issued by Blazing Research

* Co has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from may 31, 2017.

BRIEF-Cogobuy says trading in shares of co halted pending clarification announcement

* Board of directors is aware that an entity has issued a report today which contains allegations against company

China's Cogobuy shares lose fifth of their value after short seller report

HONG KONG, May 22 Shares of Chinese e-commerce platform Cogobuy Group plunged more than 20 percent on Monday and trading was halted, after a short-seller accused the company of improper accounting practices.

BRIEF-Cogobuy Group says trading in shares has been halted

* Trading in shares of Cogobuy Group has been halted at 2:49 p.m. on 22 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

