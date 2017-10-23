Edition:
India

Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (0405.HK)

0405.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$4.94
Open
HK$4.94
Day's High
HK$4.96
Day's Low
HK$4.91
Volume
3,715,250
Avg. Vol
5,288,284
52-wk High
HK$5.30
52-wk Low
HK$4.01

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 9 2017

BRIEF-Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust posts HY net property income RMB 644.8 mln

* ‍HY distribution per unit RMB 0.1346 versus RMB 0.1346 year-ago​

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0405.HK Market Views