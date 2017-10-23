Soho China says China has 'serious oversupply' in shopping malls, hotels HONG KONG, Aug 22 Soho China Ltd, a commercial property developer, said China has a serious oversupply in shopping malls and hotels with the time ripe to sell assets in the country.

BRIEF-Soho China posts HY ‍net profit attributable of RMB4.0 bln * Board recommended declaration and payment of a special dividend of RMB0.346 per share