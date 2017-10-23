Edition:
Soho China Ltd (0410.HK)

0410.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.59
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.52
Volume
4,517,700
Avg. Vol
12,709,118
52-wk High
HK$5.20
52-wk Low
HK$3.68

BRIEF-Soho China ‍says unit sells Ever Prize Ltd for RMB2.95 bln

* Expects that group will record gross profit of about RMB367 million from proposed disposal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Soho China says China has 'serious oversupply' in shopping malls, hotels

HONG KONG, Aug 22 Soho China Ltd, a commercial property developer, said China has a serious oversupply in shopping malls and hotels with the time ripe to sell assets in the country.

BRIEF-Soho China posts HY ‍net profit attributable of RMB4.0 bln

* Board recommended declaration and payment of a special dividend of RMB0.346 per share

BRIEF-Soho China says shareholders approved payment of special dividend of RMB0.346 per ordinary share

* "shareholders have approved at agm declaration and payment of a special dividend of rmb0.346 per ordinary share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

