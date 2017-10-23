Edition:
Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd (0419.HK)

0419.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
HK$0.44
Open
HK$0.44
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.43
Volume
100,045,000
Avg. Vol
56,428,091
52-wk High
HK$0.63
52-wk Low
HK$0.28

Mon, Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment posts HY loss for period of HK$72.8 mln

* HY loss for period HK$72.8 million versus loss of HK$58.6 million

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co expects to record HY consolidated net loss

* Group is expected to record a consolidated net loss for six months ended 30 June 2017 of not more than HK$75 million

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment announces disposal of stake in Cloud Health

* Cloud Technology, Cloud Health,Riswein Health Industry Investment entered into agreement for disposal of entire equity interest in Cloud Health

BRIEF-Huayi Tencent Entertainment announces investment in Huayi-Warner contents fund

April 28 Huayi Tencent Entertainment Company Limited:

