Edition:
India

GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (0451.HK)

0451.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+3.77%)
Prev Close
HK$0.53
Open
HK$0.54
Day's High
HK$0.57
Day's Low
HK$0.54
Volume
44,164,000
Avg. Vol
31,293,144
52-wk High
HK$0.62
52-wk Low
HK$0.33

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-GCL New Energy announces deals for Huaibei project with Xi'an Datang Electric

* Co entered into agreement between Huaibei GCL New Energy and Xi'an Datang Electric regarding Huaibei project for estimated consideration of RMB373.9 million

Continue Reading

BRIEF-GCL New Energy sees HY profit attributable from cont ops at about RMB450 mln

* Expects to record profit attributable from remaining solar energy business of about RMB450 million for 2017 interim period

BRIEF-Gcl New Energy updates on transaction with Hengjia (Shanghai) Financial Leasing Co Ltd

* GNE group and Hengjia Financial leasing entered into (i) Shenmu Pingyuan Finance lease agreements

BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings updates on new operation service agreement

* Suzhou GCL operation and Suzhou GCL-Poly entered into new operation service agreement

BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters Lianshui finance lease agreements with CNEC Financial Leasing

* Entered Lianshui Finance lease agreements with cnec financial leasing ; CNEC financial leasing to purchase leased assets for RMB84 million Source text : (http://bit.ly/2txIrhV) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GCL New Energy says unit entered into Yangquan PC agreement

* Discloseable transaction with China Energy Engineering Group

BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters into multiple agreements

* Entered into Huarong EPC Agreement between Huarong Gcl New Energy, unit as principal and Xi'an Datang Electric as contractor

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0451.HK Market Views