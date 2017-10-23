Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd (0460.HK)
0460.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+2.86%)
HK$0.08 (+2.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.78
HK$2.78
Day's High
HK$2.89
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.77
HK$2.77
Volume
26,184,610
26,184,610
Avg. Vol
18,370,185
18,370,185
52-wk High
HK$3.76
HK$3.76
52-wk Low
HK$1.83
HK$1.83
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says unit to invest in Pharmadax Foshan
* Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical, a unit of co, recently entered into agreements with Pharmadax Inc
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on patent infringement claim related to product
Aug 22 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical sets up R&D centre in in California
* Sihuan pharmaceutical -set up its United States research and development centre in san francisco bay area in california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings announces appointment of group vice president for research and development
July 31 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says CFDA granted approval of phase I-III clinical trials of Birociclib
July 12 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings announces establishment joint venture
June 12 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on deal with Buchang Pharma regarding distributorship of two products
May 16 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd :
