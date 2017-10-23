Edition:
Forgame Holdings Ltd (0484.HK)

0484.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.82HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.40 (+2.98%)
Prev Close
HK$13.42
Open
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.04
Volume
125,800
Avg. Vol
570,305
52-wk High
HK$17.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.70

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Forgame Holdings appoints Zhang Yang as executive director and COO

* Zhang Yang has been appointed as an executive director and chief operations officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Forgame disposes equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology

* Announces disposal of 20 pct equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology Co. Ltd.

BRIEF-Forgame expects Group to record net loss for HY ending June 30

* Group expects a improvement in its net operational loss position of about 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 june 2017

BRIEF-Forgame Holdings updates on memorandum of understanding with Yinker Inc.

* Company entered into mou with vendor in relation to possible acquisition of no less than 50% of equity interests in target business

