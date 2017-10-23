BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group posts Sept total production volume of 306,981 ‍units * September total production volume 306,981 ‍units, up 6.9 percent ​

Fitch Affirms Dongfeng Motor Group at 'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited's (DFG)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The agency also affirmed the rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co., Ltd. and guaranteed by DFG at 'A'. The affirmation follows the agency's upgrade of DFG

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group posts August total sales volume of 255,344 units * August total production volume 246,038 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Renault-Nissan to build electric cars with China's Dongfeng BEIJING/PARIS The Renault-Nissan alliance has announced plans to build electric cars in China in a new venture with Dongfeng Motor, joining the scramble by global automakers to meet Beijing's stringent quotas for zero-emission vehicles. |

Renault-Nissan alliance to set up new China electric vehicles JV with Dongfeng Motor BEIJING, Aug 29 Nissan Motor Co and its alliance partner Renault SA said on Tuesday they are setting up a new joint venture with their partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd to design and build electric vehicles in China.

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor says HY net profit rises about 4 pct * hy profit attributable to shareholders was approximately rmb 7,037 million, up by approximately 4.2%

China's Dongfeng Motor has no M&A plan for Fiat Chrysler: Dongfeng spokesman BEIJING Dongfeng Motor Group has no plans at the moment to acquire all or part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA), a spokesman of the Chinese automaker said on Thursday in response to a question by Reuters.

China's Dongfeng Motor has no M&A plan for Fiat Chrysler - Dongfeng spokesman BEIJING, Aug 17 Dongfeng Motor Group has no plans at the moment to acquire all or part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA), a spokesman of the Chinese automaker said on Thursday in response to a question by Reuters.